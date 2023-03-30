In another injury blow, Mukesh Choudhary has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a stress fracture. Chennai Super Kings have signed young left-arm pacer Akash Singh as his replacement for the season. CSK will feel Choudhary's absence, with the pacer having been a regular for the franchise last year. Singh, his replacement, was part of the Indian U-19 team, which lost the U19 World Cup final in 2020. IPL Fan Parks Return After Three Years, to Cover 45 Cities Across 20 States and Two Union Territories in 2023 Edition.

CSK Sign Akash Singh as Injured Mukesh Choudhary's Replacement

🦁 LION ALERT: Akash Singh joins the squad ahead of IPL 2023. #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 30, 2023

