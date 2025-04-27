Making his Indian Premier League (IPL) return after a long injury layoff, Mayank Yadav shone for Lucknow Super Giants in the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match, dismissing Rohit Sharma after getting slammed for back-to-back sixes in the over. Sharma took charge against short deliveries, planting both into the stands over the boundary line; however, Yadab adjusted his pace and got the Mumbai batter to play a mistimed shot into the fielder stationed at short third off a slower ball. Interestingly, Yadav's last IPL match came against MI back in the 2024 season. Sharma scored 12 off five balls. IPL 2025: Mohammad Kaif Showers Praise on Lucknow Super Giants Captain Rishabh Pant for Astute Use of Resources Ahead of Mumbai Indians Clash.

Mayank Yadav Gets the Big Fish

Big wicket for Mayank Yadav!! Rohit Sharma out at 12(5) strike rate of 240.#MIvsLSG #LSGvsMI pic.twitter.com/8tFXlrcx6f — Vishal (@vish0322) April 27, 2025

