After Australia's victory against South Africa in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final and the completion of a remarkable achievement of winning sixth T20 World Cup title on Sunday, captain Meg Lanning poses with the trophy. The frames of the record fifth ICC title winning captain with the trophy with her hand on the seaside of South Africa has won the heart of cricket audiences over social media. Meg Lanning Lauds 'Pretty Special Effort From the Group' After Australia Win ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Title.

Meg Lanning Poses With ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Trophy

All smiles 😄 Australian skipper Meg Lanning strikes a pose with the shiny #T20WorldCup trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/JgBfarBAVm — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)