South Africa women’s national cricket team all-rounder Chloe-Lesleigh Tryon announced her engagement to Michelle Nativel via an Instagram post, which gave fans a glimpse of their proposal and celebrations. While Tryon is a well-known international cricketer, Nativel is an entrepreneur, choreographer, and director, as her Instagram profile suggests, with a large following across social media. Nativel could be seen across several posts shared by Tryon, including the WPL 2025 title, which the Mumbai Indians won, where the South African played a crucial role. Fact Check: Did Laura Wolvaardt Post 'I'm Not Crying, Happy for India' on X After South Africa Lost the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final? Here's the Truth

Chloe Tryon Announces Engagement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@chloetryon25)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)