Meg Lanning achieved yet another record as she became the first-ever player to score 500 runs in the Women's Premier League. The Delhi Capitals captain achieved this remarkable feat during the reverse fixture against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024. The right-hander has been in great form in WPL 2024, leading from the front with three half-centuries, including back-to-back ones and has been among the highest run-scorers of the tournament. Lanning had finished as the highest run-scorer of WPL 2023, where she amassed 345 runs. ‘F**k Off’ Shabnim Ismail Gives Fiery Send-Off to Shafali Verma After Being Hit for Two Sixes During DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Meg Lanning Becomes First Player to Score 500 WPL Runs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)