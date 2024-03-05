Shabnim Ismail was pumped off after dismissing Shafali Verma during the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match. The Delhi Capitals' opener had hit her for two sixes off the first two deliveries of the fifth over but the fast bowler had the last laugh after Verma swung hard but edged the ball to Yastika Bhatia behind the stumps. A fired-up Ismail was heard shouting 'F**k Off!' towards Verma as she was walking back to the pavilion. It has to be noted that Verma was dropped earlier by Saika Ishaque off Ismail's bowling in this match. Meg Lanning Scores Her Third Half-Century of WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs MI-W Match.

Shabnim Ismail Gives Fiery Send-Off to Shafali Verma

Shafali Vemra goes 6⃣,6⃣ But Shabnim Ismail has the final laugh 😎 Recap the eventful over 🎥🔽 Live 💻📱https://t.co/NlmvrPpyIL#TATAWPL | #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/EixWU1HIEJ — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 5, 2024

