Mumbai Indians will be facing Delhi Capitals in their next Women's Premier League 2023 match at DR DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Winning the toss, Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning has decided to bowl first. Delhi have selected an unchanged lineup for the Mumbai match. Mumbai meanwhile have made one change. Pooja Vastrakar has replaced Dhara Gujjar in the Mumbai team.

Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl First

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.

