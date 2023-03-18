Mumbai Indians are currently facing UP Warriorz in the 15th match of Women's Premier League 2023 at Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Being asked to bat first, Mumbai were bowled out for 127. Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets and was the pick of the bowlers for UP Warriorz. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad got two each. Opener Hayley Matthews 35(30) was the highest scorer for Mumbai Indians and Issy Wong 32(19) played a very important knock at the latter stage of the innings. UP will now hope to chase down this target to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Mumbai Indians - 127/10

Innings Break! A fine bowling performance from @UPWarriorz restrict #MI to 127 in the first innings. Will @mipaltan successfully defend this target to continue their winning run❓ Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6bZ3042C4S #TATAWPL | #MIvUPW pic.twitter.com/TRGVShr1Ce — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 18, 2023

