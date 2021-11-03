Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. He will resume his services from India's home series against New Zealand. Post this, Michael Vaughan, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Venkatesh Prasad, Delhi Capitals and S Badrinath wished the former Indian cricketer on social media. Check out the tweets below. Rahul Dravid Appointed as Head Coach of Team India, Will Take Charge of Senior Team From Series Against New. Zealand

Michael Vaughan

I think Rahul Dravid is going to make a fantastic head coach for #India … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 3, 2021

RCB

Rahul Dravid takes over as Head Coach of the Indian Senior Men’s Cricket Team after the #T20WorldCup. Congratulations, and best wishes, Rahul. 🥳🤩#PlayBold #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/AyM7XfE0Iw — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 3, 2021

Venkatesh Prasad

Congratulations Rahul Dravid for becoming the coach of Indian Men’s Cricket Team. Indian players will be hugely benefitted with his vast experience. Wishing him the very best to take Indian cricket to greater heights. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 3, 2021

Delhi Capitals

Welcome back legend 💙 https://t.co/3j2D6MAJbP — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 3, 2021

S Badrinath

Congratulations Rahul Bhai. Wishing you the best of luck and hoping #TeamIndia reaches even more heights in your tenure as Coach #RahulDravid https://t.co/aVO3P2Vnhn — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 3, 2021

