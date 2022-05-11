Mitchell Marsh played a resilient 89-run knock off 62 deliveries and David Warner continued his good form as Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways with an eight-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, May 11. Marsh and Warner had a 144-run partnership, that completely titled the game in Delhi's favour.

