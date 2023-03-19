Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh scored a brilliant half-century against India in the 2nd ODI at DR YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Earlier batting first, India were bundled out for a small total of 117. Chasing this, Australia got a blistering start courtesy of openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. At the time of filing of this report, they were 90-0 in 8 overs. Australia now need only 28 runs to win the match.

Mitchell Marsh Scores Fifty

