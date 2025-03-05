New Zealand national cricket team captain Mitchell Santner stunned South Africa star batter Rassie van der Dussen after the left-arm spinner dismissed the Proteas batter with a ripper delivery during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. The wicket incident happened during the fifth ball of the 27th over while chasing. Mitchell Santner bowled a lovely delivery on the middle stump, which drifted in towards the South African batter. The ball then straightened off the pitch, and Rassie missed the line completely. The ball crashed into the middle stump. Rassie van der Dussen departed after playing a gritty knock of 69 runs off 66 deliveries. Kane Williamson Becomes First Player to Score Half-Centuries in Knockout Matches of All ICC Events, Achieves Feat During SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.

A Ripper Delivery From New Zealand Captain Mitchell Santner

