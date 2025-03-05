New Zealand national cricket team ace batter Kane Williamson achieved a historic milestone in his international career. The 34-year-old Williamson became the first cricketer to slam half-centuries in knockout matches in all ICC Events (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, and World Test Championship). The former New Zealand captain achieved this historic milestone during the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash against the South Africa national cricket team in Lahore on Wednesday. The right-handed batter slammed 102 runs off 94 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and two maximums. Williamson's stunning century helped New Zealand to post 362/6 in 50 overs. Kane Williamson Scores His 15th One-Day International Hundred, Achieves Feat During SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Kane Williamson Creates History During SA vs NZ Semi-Final Match in CT 2025

Kane Williamson becomes the FIRST player with 50+ score in knockouts of all ICC events. CWC - in 2019 & 2023 semis WTC - in 2021 final T20 WC - in 2021 final CT - in 2025 semis* pic.twitter.com/PtqtEMPcsL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)