Already regarded as one of the best in his art, Mitchell Starc became the second left-arm bowler to reach 400 wickets in Test cricket when the Australian pacer claimed a six-fer in WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025 on Day 3, helping West Indies bundle out for the second-lowest team total in the format. The only other left-arm pacer to reach the 400-wicket tally in Test cricket is Pakistan's Wasim Akram, who is widely regarded as the greatest. Interestingly, Starc (402) is 12 shy of equalling Akram's (414) record of most Test wickets as a left-arm pacer. WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025: Australia Pacer Mitchell Starc Reflects on Milestone Jamaica Test Against West Indies, Says ‘I’ll Cherish This for a Long Time’.

Mitchell Starc Second After Wasim Akram

