Delhi Capitals (DC) veteran speedster Mitchell Starc scalped his maiden five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The left-arm speedster registered brilliant figures of 5/35 in 3.4 overs against star-studded Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the IPL 2025 match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Mitchell Starc took key wickets of Travis Head (22), Ishan Kishan (2), Nitish Kumar Reddy (0), Impact Player Wiaan Mulder (9) and Harshal Patel (5) in his outstanding spell, which broke the back of Hyderabad's batting attack. Mitchell Starc registered the first five-wicket haul in the IPL 2025. Aniket Verma Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Sunrisers Hyderabad Explosive Batter Who Scored His Maiden Half-Century in IPL During DC vs SRH Match.

Dream Spell by Mitchell Starc

Mitch Starc takes his first fifer in T20 cricket. Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled out for just 163 runs 🇮🇳🥵#TATAIPL#tapmad#DontStopStreaming#CatchEveryMatchpic.twitter.com/4xMsQKwDLU — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 30, 2025

First Five-Wicket Haul in IPL 2025

