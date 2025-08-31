Mohammad Haris broke his bat by smashing it on the ground in frustration after his dismissal in the PAK vs UAE Tri-Series 2025 match in Sharjah on Saturday, August 31. This happened in the 17th over of the first innings when UAE's Junaid Siddique had Mohammad Haris caught at third man by Muhammad Jawadullah off the third ball. The wicketkeeper-batter, who hasn't had much good form in recent times, was pretty angry after his dismissal and showed it by slamming his bat onto the ground. Upon impact, the bat broke with the handle coming off. The 24-year-old was then seen picking up the broken bat and walking back to the pavilion. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Pakistan beat the UAE for their second win of the Tri-Series 2025. Pakistan Beat United Arab Emirates By 31 Runs in UAE Tri-Series 2025; Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz's Half-Centuries Power Green Shirts to Comprehensive Win.

Mohammad Haris Breaks His Bat by Smashing it on the Ground

This was silly bud...really silly. pic.twitter.com/WK9zB3h3xK — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) August 30, 2025

