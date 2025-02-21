Afghanistan national cricket team star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has become the fourth oldest player in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy to make his debut. Mohammad Nabi aged 40 years and 51 days in his debut in the eight-nation tournament, during Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game in the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. The only three players older than him to mark their debuts in the Champions Trophy are Donovan Blake, Tony Reid, and Mark Johnson. All these players made their debut in the ICC Champions Trophy 2004, for the USA National cricket team. Mohammad Nabi has been playing ODI cricket for Afghanistan since 2010, this is his 171st ODI. Mohammad Nabi Becomes First Afghanistan Player to Feature in 300 International Matches, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024.

Mohammad Nabi Becomes Fourth Oldest Debutant in Champions Trophy:

Oldest Players to Debut in Champions Trophy 🏏 🔹 42y 284d - Donovan Blake (USA) vs Australia, Southampton, 2004 🔹 42y 154d - Tony Reid (USA) vs New Zealand, The Oval, 2004 🔹 40y 318d - Mark Johnson (USA) vs New Zealand, The Oval, 2004 🔹 40y 51d - Mohammad Nabi (AFG) vs South… pic.twitter.com/cze7u5F4dd — cricketmoodofficial (@cricketmoodcom) February 21, 2025

