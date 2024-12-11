Mohammad Nabi scripted history as he became the first player from Afghanistan to play 300 matches in international cricket. The all-rounder achieved this feat as the Zimbabwe national cricket team took on the Afghanistan national cricket team in the 1st T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, December 11. Mohammad Nabi made his debut on April 19, 2009 and has, over the years, become an integral part of the Afghanistan national cricket team. Mohammad Nabi has so far, played 167 ODIs, 130 T20Is and 3 Test matches. Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Head Coach Jonathan Trott’s Tenure Till 2025 End.

Mohammad Nabi Becomes First Afghanistan Cricketer to Play 300 International Matches

𝐀 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭! 💯💯💯@MohammadNabi007 creates history as he becomes the first player from Afghanistan to complete 300 international matches in international cricket. Since making his debut on April 19, 2009, he… pic.twitter.com/rn4ttHmWUq — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)