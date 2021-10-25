Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was seen performing namaz during the India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium, on Sunday, October 24. This happened during a drinks break of the Indian batting innings and the video him performing namaz have gone viral after the match. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to share the video:

Watch the video here:

Allah us sar ko kisi aur k aagay jhuknay nahi deta jo us k saamnay jhukta hai. Subhan Allah. pic.twitter.com/pmeE9FwYQG — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 24, 2021

