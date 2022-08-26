Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to an injury. Hasan Ali has been included in the squad for the tournament as a replacement. It's a big blow for Babar Azam's side as they are poised to start their Asia Cup campaign against archrivals India on August 28.

Check PCB's Tweet regarding this news:

Wasim ruled out of Asia Cup, Hasan named as replacement Details here ⤵️https://t.co/wblUoVVGQw — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) August 26, 2022

