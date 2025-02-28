India national cricket team has won two matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and have qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal with still a match remaining in the group stages. Ahead of that, the players got a holiday on February 27 to refresh themselves and also to explore the city. Mohammed Shami took the opportunity to go out fishing and shared pictures on social media with the caption, 'Enjoying a serene day on the water, embracing the tranquility of nature while waiting for the perfect catch. ' Asia Cup 2025 Won’t Take Place in India, More IND vs PAK Cricket Matches on Cards As ACC Set to Opt for Neutral Venue: Report.

Mohammed Shami's Post

Enjoying a serene day on the water, embracing the tranquility of nature while waiting for the perfect catch. 🎣 pic.twitter.com/2UiTFY1Vvp — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) February 27, 2025

