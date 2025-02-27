India and Pakistan matches are some of the most viewed cricket games across the world. Recently, fans got the chance to watch the high-octane Indo-Pak rivalry during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Rohit Sharma-led India secured a dominant victory over the Green Shirts in Dubai. Indian stalwart Virat Kohli was awarded Player of the Match for his match-winning century. Fans are all set to witness a few more India vs Pakistan matches later this year. Both countries could potentially play three more matches during the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Cricbuzz has reported that the tentative date for the Asia Cup 2025 has been announced, and it will be played in September. India Win ACC Women’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2024; Defeat Bangladesh in Inaugural Edition by 41 Runs To Clinch Trophy.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20 format, and it will potentially see 19 matches being played. According to Cricbuzz, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has scheduled the upcoming edition for the middle of September later this year. The

(BCCI) has the right to host the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. According to Cricbuzz, the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup won't be hosted in India.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to host the event at a neutral venue because of the hybrid model agreement between India and Pakistan ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both nations have agreed to face each other in a hybrid model. As per ACC's document, the Asia Cup 2025 will be held in a neutral country when India or Pakistan hosts. The report further added that Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates are the potential venues to host the Asia Cup 2025, with the BCCI retaining its status as the designated host.

It is understood that the ACC is considering shifting the tournament to a neutral venue to avoid any controversies arising from travel refusals between India and Pakistan. The same scenario was observed during the Champions Trophy when the BCCI refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns. Indian team matches are being held in Dubai.

India and Pakistan in Same Group During Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup 2025 will see eight teams—Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong, along with India and Pakistan fighting for the elusive title. Nepal, who played in the last edition, will miss it as they failed to qualify for this edition. The Asia Cup 2025 will follow a similar pattern to the last editions. Eight participating teams will be divided into two groups of four each. India and Pakistan will be in the same group.

The top two teams from each stage will progress to the Super Four stage, with the top two reaching the grand finale. The format will ensure an Indo-Pak clash in the group stage, then in the Super Four, and perhaps in the final, making it three potential high-octane encounters between arch-rivals. Asia Cup T20 2025 Promo Released; Sony Sports Network Releases Electrifying Promo Featuring Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Other Star Cricketers Ahead of Continental Competition (Watch Video).

Four Asia Cups till 2031 Cycle

Till 2031, there will be four Asia Cups. After the 2025 tournament, Bangladesh will host the 2027 edition in the ODI format (13 games). Pakistan will follow next. They will host in T20 format (19 games), but it might be played in a neutral venue. Sri Lanka will host the Asia Cup 2032 edition in ODI format (13 games). Fans will get to see more India vs Pakistan matches in the upcoming years.

