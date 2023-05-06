Mohammed Siraj had heated exchanges with Phil Salt and David Warner during the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 8. The fast bowler was hit for some boundaries by Salt and he made his unhappiness very clear. He initially had a few words for Salt as he pointed his fingers towards him. Siraj later went on to get involved in an argument with Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner. The video of this heated interaction during the DC vs RCB match has gone viral. Virat Kohli Becomes First Player in IPL History to Score 7000 Runs, Achieves Feat During DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Mohammed Siraj Engages in Heated Exchanges with David Warner, Phil Salt

Arrogant Siraj Just like his Idol Chokli Without any Reason Abusing salt pic.twitter.com/FJZq0zeXT9 — Love Lubana (@Love_lubana27) May 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)