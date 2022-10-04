Mohammad Siraj did not have the best of times on the field in the 3rd T30I against South Africa. The Indian pacer fumbled on the boundary rope as he caught David Miller's catch but stepped on the rope, which resulted in South Africa getting a six. Deepak Chahar was not happy with Siraj and reacted angrily to the effort.

Watch the Video Below

