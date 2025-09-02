Afghanistan returned back to winning ways as they defeated UAE by 38 runs in their second match of the UAE Tri-Series 2025. UAE won the toss and opted to field first. Afghanistan started slow in the powerplay by Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran stitched up a partnership. They picked up pace and both scored half-centuries powering Afghanistan to a strong total of 188/4. Karim Janat's cameo in the end was crucial as well. chasing it, UAE got off to a great start courtesy Muhammad Waseem's half-century, but once he was dismissed their innings fell apart and they finished at 150/8. Rahul Chopra scored a half-century and remained unbeaten. Sharafuddin Ashraf and Rashid Khan scalped three-wickets each. ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI 2025: ICC Penalises Sri Lanka for Slow Over-Rate in Thrilling Win Over Zimbabwe in Harare.

Afghanistan Defeat UAE By 38 Runs in UAE Tri-Series 2025

RESULT | AFGHANISTAN WON BY 38 RUNS 🚨 AfghanAtalan have put on a clinical bowling performance as @rashidkhan_19 (3/21) and @sharafuddinAS (3/24) help them beat the UAE by 38 runs to register their 1st victory in the UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025. 👏 AfghanAtalan will meet… pic.twitter.com/3RvseFm9ZC — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 1, 2025

