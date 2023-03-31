MS Dhoni arrives at the stage with a bang as he strikes Josh Little for a massive six in the last over during GT vs CSK IPL 2023 openers. Dhoni arrived at the crease when Shivam Dube got dismissed and made his mark immediately by hitting a massive six and a four and finished the innings with 200+ strike rate. He did not disappoint the fans as he showed that he still has the edge and his bulked up muscles means some power. With the six, he also completed his 200th six in the IPL.

MS Dhoni 200th Six For CSK

