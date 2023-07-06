One of India's most-loved and admired cricket figures--MS Dhoni, turns 42 on July 7. The love and respect that fans have in their hearts for the former Indian captain is known to all and even before his birthday, they have flooded social media with wishes in advance. The talismanic leader recently led CSK to a record fifth IPL title in May. As he turns 42 on July 7, let us take a look at some of the advance wishes that fans have shared for him. Photo of MS Dhoni’s Giant 52 Feet Cut Out in Hyderabad Ahead of His 42nd Birthday Goes Viral.

'Demi-God of India'

A Breathtaking Compilation!

MS Dhoni Turns 42 Tomorrow !🥳 Watch 42 Sixes Of Him In 42 Seconds .!😉🥁#MSDhoni || @msdhoni || #HappyBirthdayDhoni MSD ICON OF WORLD CRICKET pic.twitter.com/VKqHIwTqer — One Best Shot of MS Dhoni Daily (@MSDVids07) July 6, 2023

Advance Happy Birthday!

Here it is MASS Video 🔥🥁 On #GunturKaaram Mass Strike Ft. @msdhoni Advance Happy Birthday My Thala Dhoni 💛 The Massy Video Edited By @TheMBSuraj#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/OGNWYAU5My — thaman S (@MusicThaman) July 1, 2023

'Happy Birthday MS Dhoni'

Man Who Fulfilled a Million Dreams

Celebrating 'IDOL' MS Dhoni's Birthday

Let's celebrate our IDOL @MSDhoni's 42nd Birthday with this tags ❤️👍🏻 ▶️ : #HappyBirthdayDhoni ▶️ : MSD ICON OF WORLD CRICKET pic.twitter.com/HbWnG1dUks — DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) July 6, 2023

Advance Birthday Wishes for Thala

Advance happy birthday to our beloved finisher Ms Dhoni 🥺❤ Sending you loads of love thala . MSD ICON OF WORLD CRICKET#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/sGHa8RRk2u — ᴍʀ.ᴠɪʟʟᴀ..!🖤 (@TuJoMilaa) July 6, 2023

