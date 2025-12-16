IPL 2026 auction has been an auction where the uncapped Indian players have been valued very highly and it reflected in the bidding war for Prasanth Veer, who finally was secured by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping INR 14.20 Crore. Veer is an explosive left-handed middle-order batter who also bowls useful left-arm spin. CSK were locked in on him and they secured his services in the end despite a fierce battle with SRH. DC Squad for IPL 2026: Auqib Nabi Sold To Delhi Capitals for INR 8.40 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Prasanth Veer Sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 14.20 Crore

Prashant Veer is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL for a whopping INR 14.20 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

