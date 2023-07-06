Being a popular figure, undoubtedly MS Dhoni has a huge fan following. Ahead of Dhoni’s 42nd birthday, his fans in Hyderabad have designed a 52-feet-cut out figure of the former Indian captain for his birthday celebration. A picture of the cut out figure of MS Dhoni is now going viral.

Photo of MS Dhoni’s Cut Out Goes Viral

52 feet cut-out of MS Dhoni in Hyderabad for his birthday celebration. The craze for MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/i8pVCXHc2H — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)