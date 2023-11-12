What can MS Dhoni not do? The CSK captain was spotted showing his skills on the tennis as he played the sport with fans. In a video that has gone viral all over the internet, the former Indian cricketer was seen casually playing doubles tennis. What stood out was the range of shots he has and the ease with which he played his strokes with the tennis racket. Earlier, Dhoni had signed a part of a fan's BMW car. MS Dhoni Signs Autograph on Fan’s BMW Car, Video of CSK Captain’s Gesture Goes Viral!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Kumar Bajaj (@bajaj.sumeetkumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)