MS Dhoni made a fan's day by signing an autograph on part of a fan's BMW car. The video, which has gone viral all over the internet, shows the CSK captain entering the car after which the fan, who got in from the other gate, offered him a pair of markers. The fan went on to show that part of the car where he wanted Dhoni to sign and the former Team India captain obliged. He proceeded to give his autograph, much to the fan's delight. The CSK captain earlier stated that he is getting ready to compete in IPL 2024. MS Dhoni Celebrates Birthday of His Gym Friends, Video of CSK Captain's Celebration Goes Viral!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Kumar Bajaj (@bajaj.sumeetkumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)