Former India national cricket team captain MS Dhoni arrived in Madurai to inaugurate the newly constructed Velammal Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 9. A video was shared by the Indian Premier League franchise, Chennai Super Kings, where Thala received a roaring welcome after he landed at the airport. In the video, there was a sea of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the legendary cricketer. Later on, Dhoni went to the newly constructed stadium for the inauguration ceremony. MS Dhoni Spotted in Jersey With Mumbai Indians Logo, Fans Shocked As Former CSK Captain’s Picture Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni Receives Heartwarming Welcome From Madurai Crowd

Madurai got the Thala Aura! 🦁💥 pic.twitter.com/8Kkim8f8Yr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 9, 2025

Dhoni inaugurates Velammal Cricket Stadium

