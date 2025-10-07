A picture has gone viral on social media where MS Dhoni was spotted wearing a jersey with the Mumbai Indians (MI) logo, which has sparked speculation about the wicketkeeper-batter's potential switch to MI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend has only played for one franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rising Pune Supergiants. Dhoni, who has retired from international cricket, is still playing IPL for CSK. He played for the Chennai-based franchise in the IPL 2025 edition. Despite the rumours of Dhoni's retirement doing the rounds from IPL, the legendary player hasn't made any official comment yet. MS Dhoni Likely To Play IPL 2026, ‘No Hint About Retirement’ To CSK Management: Report.

MS Dhoni Spotted in Jersey With Mumbai Indians Logo

THALA MS DHONI IN MI JERSEY LOGO 😭 pic.twitter.com/NsgtLqMHLk — Prakash (@definitelynot05) October 7, 2025

Something Cooking?

MS Dhoni in Mumbai Indians Training Jersey. Is Ambani Saab Cooking Something? 😭 So, now it's confirmed MS Dhoni is joining Mumbai Indians as a Mentor. pic.twitter.com/u7FDVorx2U — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishek060722) October 7, 2025

Unexpected Collab of the Year

MS Dhoni wearing MI jersey. 2025 is not a normal calendar year. pic.twitter.com/86yALRuHIr — abhay singh (@abhaysingh_13) October 7, 2025

MS Dhoni Joining MI?

Thank you Dhoni bhai for joining MI. But don't think that we will make you the captain of MI, we already have many captains. 😅 pic.twitter.com/OUMVcGOJcV — Yorker__93™ (@Boom__93) October 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)