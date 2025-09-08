Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his lavish and elusive car and bike collection, which has always created an interest amongst fans. Dhoni, who often drives his cars and bikes from his collection on the streets of Ranchi, was seen taking out his vintage Rolls-Royce. In a viral clip shared by an MS Dhoni fan account on 'X', the former India captain could be seen taking out his Rolls-Royce, where kids standing outside the cricketer's home in Ranchi could be seen flocking to the car for a glimpse of their favourite player, who safely guided himself on the main road and drove away. Fans can check out MS Dhoni driving his vintage Rolls-Royce below. MS Dhoni Attends Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz US Open 2025 Men’s Singles Semi-Final, Video Goes Viral

MS Dhoni Drives Off In His Vintage Rolls-Royce

MS Dhoni with his vintage Rolls-Royce on the streets of Ranchi 😍 pic.twitter.com/svT4agvKwN — Ne𝟘n (@7_MSDthala) September 7, 2025

