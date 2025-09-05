MS Dhoni took some time off to attend the US Open 2025 tournament, most specifically the Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz men's singles semi-final match on September 3. In a video shared by Hitesh Sanghvi, a Dubai-based entrepreneur who is close to MS Dhoni, the former India National Cricket Team captain was seen seated in the stands at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York and watching Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz in action. Novak Djokovic beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final, where he will take on Carlos Alcaraz. ‘Fan War or PR Lobby’ Irfan Pathan Reacts After His Old Video With Comments On MS Dhoni's ‘Hookah’ Selection Criteria Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni Attends Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz US Open 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hitesh Sanghvi (@hitesh412740)

