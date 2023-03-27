Fans inside the Chepauk stadium went completely berserk when MS Dhoni walked into bat during the CSK practice session ahead of their opening match against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023. Fans were allowed to enter the stadium on three stands and they didn't waste the opportunity of seeing their favourite star after three years. MS didn't let down his fans as well as he showed his signature strokes down the ground. 'Dhoni, Dhoni' Fans Cheer For MS Dhoni As They Gather Inside Chepauk Stadium to Watch CSK Practice Ahead of IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Walks in to Bat Amid ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ Chants

This is box office stuff! MS Dhoni at the Chepauk Stadium. The roar, the happiness on people's faces is unmatchable.pic.twitter.com/ztg3Zu9ikc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 27, 2023

MS Dhoni in CSK Practice

MS Dhoni Power

MS Dhoni Down the Ground

MS Dhoni Walks Off

Ms Dhoni signs off after his stupendous knock🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wtWGkltzdE — SergioCSK (@SergioCSK7) March 27, 2023

