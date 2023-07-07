MS Dhoni won a lot of hearts as he appeared on the terrace of his house and waved back at fans who had gathered outside on the occasion of his 42nd birthday. The former Indian captain turned 42 today and social media has been flooded with wishes for him on this special day. In a video shared by one of his fans which has gone viral, the CSK captain can be standing on the terrace of his house and waving to the sea of fans, much to their joy and excitement. The fans shouted, 'Happy Birthday, Dhoni', and the legendary cricketer reciprocated by waving his hands. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Top Moments When Ex-India Captain Proved Himself a Genius With His Captaincy Skill.

MS Dhoni Waves for Fans On His 42nd Birthday

VIDEO OF THE DAY📍 Thala Dhoni waves back to the Fans waiting outside his Residence !! ❤️👋#HappyBirthdayDhoni | #MSDhoni | #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/mvUO3otMY2 — Saravanan Hari 💛🦁🏏 ‏ (@CricSuperFan) July 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)