There has always been the perception in India that a successful cricketer's son or daughter has to carry on the legacy of their parents by becoming a cricketer. Be it Sunil Gavaskar's son Rohan or Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, the pressure of expectations has always bogged them down. Alternatively, there has been occasions where the son or daughter of a star cricketer has chose their own career and succeeded in that. A new name in that list can get added as MS Dhoni's Ziva revealed her career plans. In a viral video on social media, Ziva was spotted meeting a person and when she was asked what she wants to become, she replied that she wants to be a naturalist and work for the environment. Fans were impressed with her goal and made the video viral on social media. MS Dhoni Spotted in Jersey With Mumbai Indians Logo, Fans Shocked As Former CSK Captain’s Picture Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Reveals Her Career Goal

I want to become Naturalist : Ziva Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/r0gqRiLrEu — Chakri (@ChakriDhonii) October 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)