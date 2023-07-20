West Indies will battle it out against India in the final Test of the Two-match Test series against West Indies on July 20. It will be a big day for Mukesh Kumar as he has been handed his maiden Test cap. He has replaced Shardul Thakur. He would look to make it big in the debut game. Virat Kohli Becomes Fourth Indian Cricketer To Complete 500 International Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023

Mukesh Kumar Handed Debut in India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023

Congratulations to Mukesh Kumar, who is all set to make his Test debut for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oSPbbVu2Rh — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023

