Virat Kohli has etched his name in history books by becoming the only fourth Indian to have donned national colours in the international in 500 matches. The second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain will be the 500th international match of Kohli’s career. The former Indian captain has joined an elite list comprising Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid. ‘Virat Is an Inspiration’ Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Reflects on Virat Kohli’s Legacy Ahead of Star Batter's 500th International Match

Kohli made his India debut on August 18 2008 in an ODI game against Sri Lanka. No one would be speculated that the young budding cricketer from Delhi would go on make world cricket his own. Over the years, the ace batter showed incredible grit and determination on and off the field and emerged as one of the superstars of the game.

Kohli has destroyed the bowling attacks and piled on truckloads of runs across formats.ODI cricket has been his strongest suit where has aggregated an insane tally of 12898 runs at an average of 57.32. He has shown his class in Tests and T20Is too and piled on 8555 runs and 4008 runs respectively. Besides his batting exploits, Virat has been an inspirational leader and has always led by example. With Kohli at the helm, India became a world-beater in Test cricket. ‘Virat Kohli’s Life Is Like a Monk’ Akash Chopra and Other Former Cricketers Heap Praise on Star Indian Batsman Ahead of His 500th International Match

In the first game of the ongoing Test series against West Indies in Dominica, the veteran batter put up a show with the bat and made a well-compiled half-century. He would be eager to show his batting might in his 500th Test and make it a memorable one.

