Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was dismissed by Mumbai Indians (MI) ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the 19th over. Bumrah bowled a low full toss, and Dhoni whipped it straight towards the deep backward square leg region. Tilak Varma, who was standing there, took a well-judged catch. The CSK captain departed after scoring four runs off six deliveries. Watch Fans Go Wild at Wankhede Stadium As MS Dhoni Comes Out To Bat During MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

Jasprit Bumrah Remove MS Dhoni for Four Runs

Not easy to hit him away 🙅‍ Jasprit Bumrah is his name 😎 And it's the big wicket of MS Dhoni ☝ Updates ▶ https://t.co/v2k7Y5sIdi#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK | @Jaspritbumrah93 | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/xYzkipqEHE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)