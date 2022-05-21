Mumbai Indians produced a thrilling display to knockout Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 on May 21, Saturday. Chasing 160, Mumbai Indians stuttered but capitalised on mistakes made by Delhi to finish the game with five wickets and as many wickets remaining. With this result, Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs.

