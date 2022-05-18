Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim crossed the milestone of 5,000 Test runs and thus became country's first batsman to reach the landmark. Rahim came out to bat at number five and struck a half-century. How To Watch BAN vs SL 1st Test 2022, Day 4 Live Streaming Online and Match Timings in India: Get Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details on Gazi TV.

