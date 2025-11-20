Mushfiqur Rahim achieved a memorable feat in his career as he struck a century in his 100th Test appearance, during the BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 in Dhaka on Thursday, November 20. The wicketkeeper-batter, a day ago, had become the first Bangladesh cricketer to play 100 Test matches and was stranded on 99* when stumps were called on Day 1 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. However, he got to the three-figure mark in the second over, bowled on Day 2, taking a single off the bowling of Jordan Neill. Mushfiqur Rahim became just the 11th player in the history of Test cricket to score a century in his 100th Test match. This was also his 13th Test century and surely he will remember it for a very long time to come. Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes First Bangladesh Cricketer to Play 100 Tests, Wicketkeeper-Batter Felicitated Ahead of BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025.

Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes 11th Player to Score Century in 100th Test

A gritty century for Mushfiqur Rahim in his 100th Test match 😍💪#BANvIRE 📝 : https://t.co/mGNtnRan1A pic.twitter.com/X997VMfkEB — ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2025

