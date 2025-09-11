In a superb display of fielding, Mustafizur Rahman grabbed a sensational catch to dismiss opener Zeeshan Ali during the Asia Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong, China at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 11. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the 12th over. Bangladesh speedster Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled a length delivery, and Zeehsan Ali got a thick top edge while attempting to play the pull shot. Mustafizur Rahman ran a few yards to take a sensational diving catch with both hands. Zeehsan Ali departed after playing a gritty knock of 30 runs off 34 deliveries, including four boundaries. Tanzim Hasan Sakib Castles Babar Hayat With a Sensational Delivery During BAN vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sensational Catch by Mustafizur Rahman

Effort meter: Maxed out 📈 Reward: Priceless ☝️ Watch #BANvHKC LIVE NOW, on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/NsXjxWHbsN — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)