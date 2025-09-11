Bangladesh national cricket team speedster Tanzim Hasan Sakib castled Hong Kong, China national cricket team batter Babar Hayat during the Asia Cup 2025 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 11. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the fifth over. Tanzim Hasan bowled a full delivery as Babar gave him the charge. The right-handed batter missed it completely, and the ball crashed into his stumps. The Bangladesh speedster Tanzim dismissed Babar Hayat for 14 runs. Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Batsmen Standings With Highest Run Scorers in T20I Cricket Tournament.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib Castles Babar Hayat

