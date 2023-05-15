Mustafizur Rahman was the standout performer for Bangladesh as they beat Ireland by five runs in the 3rd and final ODI of their three-match series on Sunday, May 14. Batting first, the visitors were bowled out for 274 runs in 48.5 overs, with skipper Tamim Iqbal leading the way, scoring 69 runs off 82 balls with six fours. Mark Adair was Ireland's best bowler, taking four wickets for 40 runs. In response, Ireland were restricted to 269/9, with Mustafizur snaring four and Hasan Mahmud (2/44), Ebadot Hossain (1/53), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1/38) and Najmul Hasan Shanto (1/10) also amongst the wickets. For Ireland, there were half-centuries from Paul Stirling (60), Andy Balbirnie (53) and Lorcan Tucker (50).

Bangladesh Beat Ireland by Five Runs

