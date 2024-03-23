Mustafizur Rahman was named winner of the Man of the Match award for his superb performance in the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match on March 22. The Bangladesh left-arm pacer produced figures of 4/29 to pave the way for his side's victory against RCB in the season opener. Rahman broke the back of RCB's top-order heavy batting unit as he dismissed Faf du Plessis (35), Virat Kohli (21), Rajat Patidar (0) as well as Cameron Green (22). It was his initial burst that dented RCB after they had a good start. CSK eventually won the match by six wickets with eight balls to spare. ‘Mustafizur Rahman’s Iftaar Menu Today’, Fans React As CSK Pacer Takes 4/29 Against RCB in IPL 2024 Opening Match.

Mustafizur Rahman Wins Man of the Match Award in CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match

