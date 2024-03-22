Chennai Super Kings pacer Mustafizur Rahman had a blast during his first match for the franchise against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Rahman dismissed the likes of Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green. The fans came up with different reactions to his performance and posted for the same on 'X'. Some of them are mentioned below: CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2024

'Mustafizur’s Iftaar Menu'

'Legend From Bangladesh'

A LEGEND FROM BANGLADESH DOING IT IN CHEPAUK MUSTAFIZUR RAHMAN YOU AREN'T A HUMAN pic.twitter.com/FyCP19O1fv — Yash (@CSKYash_) March 22, 2024

Hilarious

Mustafizur Rahman to RCB batters today pic.twitter.com/nQjov07xzn — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@Itzshreyas07) March 22, 2024

'Freaking Class'

'You're a Freaking GOAT'

Mustafizur Rahman, You're a Freaking GOAT💫🦁❤️‍🔥 Rachin Ravindra, the perfect Jaddu regen#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/kwGqlZdNuM — Hustler (@HustlerCSK) March 22, 2024

