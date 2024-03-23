Chennai Super Kings got their IPL 2024 campaign underway with a victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22. Batting first, RCB got off to a good start before losing wickets in a heap, with Mustafizur Rahman and Deepak Chahar taking five wickets. But Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat led RCB's resurgence with a brilliant 95-run partnership to help his team score 173/6 on the board. Chasing 174 to win, CSK got off to a decent start. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, they did not seem to lose control of the run chase. Ultimately, the reigning champions cruised to a win with eight balls remaining. MS Dhoni Runs Out Anuj Rawat With Underarm Throw During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

CSK Beat RCB by Six Wickets

